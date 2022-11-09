Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises 1.4% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1,746.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,675,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,711,598. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.