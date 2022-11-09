Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 29,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.85.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.