Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.41

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.41 and traded as high as $19.49. Tsakos Energy Navigation shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 246,890 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49.

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The shipping company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $153.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 316,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 39,309 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. 32.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

