TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $39.51

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.51 and last traded at $40.06, with a volume of 152685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TTEC to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

TTEC Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average is $59.07.

TTEC Increases Dividend

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 1,820.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in TTEC by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Articles

