TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-$3.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion. TTEC also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.66-$0.82 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their price target on TTEC to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded TTEC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.06. 152,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,713. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TTEC has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $99.95.

TTEC Increases Dividend

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TTEC by 89.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 13.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in TTEC by 39.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.