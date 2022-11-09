Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) vs. Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) Financial Contrast

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) and Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Tuya has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquid Media Group has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tuya and Liquid Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuya -67.38% -17.34% -15.56% Liquid Media Group -265.21% -179.48% -89.07%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuya 0 2 0 0 2.00 Liquid Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tuya and Liquid Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Tuya currently has a consensus target price of $7.20, indicating a potential upside of 737.21%. Given Tuya’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tuya is more favorable than Liquid Media Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of Tuya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Liquid Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Tuya shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tuya and Liquid Media Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuya $302.08 million 1.42 -$175.42 million ($0.35) -2.46 Liquid Media Group $770,000.00 6.73 -$12.78 million ($0.72) -0.37

Liquid Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tuya. Tuya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquid Media Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tuya beats Liquid Media Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also offers a wide range of cloud-based value-added services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. In addition, the company sells finished smart devices. It offers its solutions to smart home, smart business, healthcare, education, agriculture, outdoors and sport, and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Liquid Media Group

Liquid Media Group Ltd. provides business solutions empowering independent TV and content creators to package, finance, deliver, and monetize their intellectual property worldwide. The company makes and distributes social impact-based film programming and curriculum to various audiences and markets through subscription-based video-on-demand streaming service. It also operates an online video community that provides filmmakers to self-distribute content directly to their viewers; and a comprehensive content recommendation platform that helps audiences discover engaging movies, TV series, and TV programs to watch. The company has a strategic partnership with Slated, Inc. Liquid Media Group Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

