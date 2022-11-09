U.S. Energy (USEG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USEG opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.45%.

In other U.S. Energy news, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,111,914 shares in the company, valued at $8,557,763.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,111,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,557,763.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,091,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,822.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $122,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 362,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 66,764 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USEG shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on U.S. Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

