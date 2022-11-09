Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.75

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 290337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBSFY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €59.00 ($59.00) to €52.00 ($52.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($40.00) to €42.00 ($42.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €48.50 ($48.50) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from €41.00 ($41.00) to €37.00 ($37.00) in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Ubisoft Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

