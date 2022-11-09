UDR (NYSE:UDR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.18

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.18 and last traded at $37.45, with a volume of 22524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UDR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of UDR to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

UDR Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.30.

UDR Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 310.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 47.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of UDR by 28.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,244,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,388,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of UDR by 23.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

