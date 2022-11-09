Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.27.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UAA stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.42. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 48.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 172.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. 34.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.