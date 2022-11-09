United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) Shares Down 0.1%

United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.80 and last traded at $56.06. 35,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 60,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.10.

United States Commodity Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.63.

Institutional Trading of United States Commodity Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in United States Commodity Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in United States Commodity Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Commodity Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in United States Commodity Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund in the first quarter worth $225,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Commodity Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Commodity Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.