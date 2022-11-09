Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.84

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and traded as high as $28.90. Unity Bancorp shares last traded at $28.21, with a volume of 27,647 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $296.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 37.67%. The business had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.86 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $358,432.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,867.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.