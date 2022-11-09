UNIUM Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $174.54 Million (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 9th. During the last week, UNIUM has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One UNIUM token can currently be bought for about $60.01 or 0.00352486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNIUM has a total market cap of $174.54 million and $842.00 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $92.04 or 0.00536376 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,801.41 or 0.27982320 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About UNIUM

UNIUM was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 61.01294057 USD and is up 2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,161.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

