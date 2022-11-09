USD Coin (USDC) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One USD Coin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion and $11.03 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002704 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00557799 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,898.83 or 0.29051194 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000351 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 42,789,099,144 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
