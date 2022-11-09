UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Trading Up 1.7%

UTG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

UTG Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21.

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter.

About UTG

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

