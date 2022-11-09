Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Acquires 125 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Zoetis by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $135.15. 69,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.55. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.83.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

