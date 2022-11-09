Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Invests $318,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 357.0% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 38,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 16,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $105.35. 74,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,075,990. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.34.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

