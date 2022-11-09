Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in American Tower by 2.5% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $204.58. 36,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,330. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $294.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.53.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.47.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

