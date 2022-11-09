Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.1% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 21.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 27.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 51,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.56.

NYSE DIS traded down $12.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,670,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,807,784. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $177.12. The company has a market capitalization of $159.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

