Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 7.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 44.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 3.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 17.3% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 467.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $7.63 on Wednesday, hitting $437.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,269. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $391.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

