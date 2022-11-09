Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Sells 4,600 Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCR. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance

MCR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.38. 189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,020. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44.

MFS Charter Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Charter Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

