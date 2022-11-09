Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Purchased by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,739,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,840 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.74% of Valley National Bancorp worth $38,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 69,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 962,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,278,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,861,000 after purchasing an additional 736,117 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,423,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,953,000 after purchasing an additional 217,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,621,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,413. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.10. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Hovde Group cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

