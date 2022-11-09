Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 103,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,020,375 shares.The stock last traded at $61.37 and had previously closed at $61.50.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

