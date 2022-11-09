Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,995 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,263,000 after acquiring an additional 49,650 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded down $4.50 on Wednesday, reaching $209.61. The company had a trading volume of 89,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,897. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.99.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

