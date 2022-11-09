Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Increased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379,995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 6.5% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 5.48% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $3,841,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $214.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.31 and its 200 day moving average is $234.99. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

