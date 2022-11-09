Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.66. 816,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,962. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $89.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

