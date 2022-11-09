Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by James Reed Financial Services Inc.

James Reed Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 28.0% of James Reed Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. James Reed Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $20,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VV. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.69 on Wednesday, hitting $171.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,240. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $222.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.17 and a 200-day moving average of $179.74.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

