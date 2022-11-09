Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $174.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $222.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.74.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

