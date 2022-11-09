Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.78 and last traded at $73.83. 5,298,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 5,961,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.89.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.93.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (VCSH)
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.