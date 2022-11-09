Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.78 and last traded at $73.83. 5,298,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 5,961,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appleton Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 0.8% in the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 56,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

