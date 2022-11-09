Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,497 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014,101 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,234 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,062.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,509,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335,089 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,220,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,914,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $47.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,664,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,794,372. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.59. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $55.07.

