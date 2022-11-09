Venus USDC Market Capitalization Tops $103.57 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $103.57 million and approximately $65.39 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02170477 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $47,948,267.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

