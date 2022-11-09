Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

LHX stock opened at $236.09 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.46.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,478 shares of company stock worth $11,472,458 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

