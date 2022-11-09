Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 171 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,081.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,959.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 134,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,990,000 after acquiring an additional 127,801 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $278.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14 and a beta of 0.46. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.31.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.07.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.