Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 370 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 885.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 107.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,378,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,378,852.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,978 shares of company stock worth $39,418,311 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $710.17.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $594.08 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $686.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $563.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $579.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.65 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

