Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,706 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 668.2% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 204,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,691,000 after buying an additional 177,911 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 169,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after buying an additional 16,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $84.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $109.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.51.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

