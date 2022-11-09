Verge (XVG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.20 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 9th. Over the last week, Verge has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $41.20 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,967.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00317962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021672 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00121407 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.23 or 0.00749971 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.62 or 0.00581326 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00230733 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,886,550 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

