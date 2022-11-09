Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.30

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 23303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCEL shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Vericel to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vericel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

The stock has a market cap of $931.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 134,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 33.3% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 0.4% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 334,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at $9,200,000.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

