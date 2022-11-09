Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.30

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 23303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCEL shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Vericel to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vericel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.
Vericel Stock Down 14.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $931.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vericel Company Profile
Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vericel (VCEL)
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.