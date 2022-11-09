VerifyMe (VRME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect VerifyMe to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. VerifyMe had a positive return on equity of 17.88% and a negative net margin of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, analysts expect VerifyMe to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VerifyMe Stock Performance

Shares of VRME stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. VerifyMe has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VerifyMe Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRME. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VerifyMe in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Maxim Group cut their price target on VerifyMe from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

(Get Rating)

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

Featured Stories

