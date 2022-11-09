VerifyMe (VRME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect VerifyMe to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.
VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. VerifyMe had a positive return on equity of 17.88% and a negative net margin of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, analysts expect VerifyMe to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
VerifyMe Stock Performance
Shares of VRME stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. VerifyMe has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VerifyMe Company Profile
VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VerifyMe (VRME)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.