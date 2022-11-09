Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Verra Mobility from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.75.

VRRM opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $18.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 305.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 64,832 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 13.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,364,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,099,000 after purchasing an additional 163,466 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

