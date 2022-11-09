Vicinity Motor (VEV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 15th.

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter. Vicinity Motor had a negative net margin of 77.99% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%.

VEV opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Vicinity Motor has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vicinity Motor stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicinity Motor Corp. ( NASDAQ:VEV Get Rating ) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.29% of Vicinity Motor worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

