Vicinity Motor (VEV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 15th.
Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter. Vicinity Motor had a negative net margin of 77.99% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%.
Vicinity Motor Trading Up 4.0 %
VEV opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Vicinity Motor has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicinity Motor
About Vicinity Motor
Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicinity Motor (VEV)
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.