VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on November 10th

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

CIZ stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.98. 3,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,978. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter.

