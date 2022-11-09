VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VSDA traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $43.81. 22,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,898. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.15. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $47.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 447.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,656 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.63% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

