VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:QQQN)

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQN opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $36.90.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.22% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

