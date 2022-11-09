VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

CFO stock opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.28 and a 200-day moving average of $66.33. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $61.66 and a 12-month high of $78.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 309.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,546,000 after purchasing an additional 140,188 shares in the last quarter.

