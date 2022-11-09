VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

CDL stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.19. 22,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,478. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.96.

