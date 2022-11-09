Vincent Anthony Viozzi Sells 1,403 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $21,774.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Donegal Group Price Performance

Donegal Group stock opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $499.73 million and a PE ratio of 1,547.55. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,606.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Donegal Group by 55.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Donegal Group during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DGICA shares. TheStreet downgraded Donegal Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Stories

