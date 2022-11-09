Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Issue $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

Viper Energy Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Viper Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 172.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 209.0%.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VNOM shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 961,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,575,500. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 10.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,023,000 after buying an additional 85,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 392,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,604,000 after buying an additional 39,075 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 19.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 315,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,412,000 after buying an additional 52,310 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 72.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 108,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 125.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 216,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 120,444 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.