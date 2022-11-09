Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Shares Down 10.6%

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) was down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 1,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 170,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Virgin Orbit Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit ( NASDAQ:VORB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VORB. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Virgin Orbit during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

