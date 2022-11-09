Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa by 36.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 283,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $62,868,000 after acquiring an additional 75,673 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 19,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Increases Dividend

NYSE V traded down $7.27 on Wednesday, hitting $194.51. 190,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,936,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.12. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The firm has a market cap of $367.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.