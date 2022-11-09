Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Director Raanan Zilberman Sells 27,299 Shares

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $575,462.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,064.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

VSH traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,131. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $924.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.10 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.26%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,168.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10,538.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

